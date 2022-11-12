Japan women claims blind football Asian title

Sports Bureau KOCHI:
November 12, 2022 19:30 IST

Japan defeated India by a lone goal to win the first IBSA Blind Football Asian women’s title at the United Sports Centre, Kakkanad, on Saturday.

The Asian women’s championship was a two-team event and Japan, which won both its matches, emerged champion with India finishing runner-up. Both have qualified for next year’s World Championship in Birmingham.

Japan’s Siro Kikushima, who scored two goals on Friday, scored the match-winner today. This also meant that she was the only goalscorer at the Asian event.

