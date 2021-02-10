ISL | Jamshedpur picks up full points

10 February 2021 23:04 IST

Own goal by Sipovic in the final minute does Chennaiyin in

A late Enes Sipovic own goal helped Jamshedpur FC edge past Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in a 2020-21 Indian Super League match in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin had produced better attacks in the final third but was undone by one moment of lapse in concentration in the final minute of regulation time.

Farukh Choudhary’s long pass across from the left-wing was controlled well by David Grande, who moved into the box after dribbling past a defender. The Jamshedpur forward then took a shot from a narrow-angle, and the ball found the back of the net after Sipovic’s unintentional touch.

CFC’s wastefulness up front continued as Thoi Singh messed up the best chance of the encounter, deciding to make a pass towards fellow substitute Jakub Sylvestr in the middle instead of firing it on target himself from a comfortable position.

Chennaiyin dominated the early exchanges and Lallianzuala Chhangte’s shot in the fourth minute forced T.P. Rehenesh to make a full-stretch dive to his left to push the ball away.

Rahim Ali also had two good chances from inside the box as well to find the opener for the Marina Machans.

This win takes Jamshedpur (21 points) into the sixth spot, while Chennaiyin (17) stays eighth after 17 games, hampering its playoffs prospects even further.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 0 lost to Jamshedpur FC 1 (Enes Sipovic 90-OG).

Thursday’s match: Odisha vs Kerala Blasters, 7.30 p.m.