Jamshedpur gets one more than Gokulam in a five-goal affair

April 18, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOZHIKODE:

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Harry Sawyer, left, scored his third goal in as many matches for Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

It may have been an inconsequential match, but Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala produced five goals and some exciting football in the Super Cup on Tuesday. Jamshedpur, which had already qualified for the semifinals by topping Group C with a game in hand, won 3-2.

Jamshedpur coach Aidy Boothroyd made so many changes to his eleven that it looked almost irrecognisable from the one that defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 in the last match. He must be pleased with the way his boys performed against the I-League side that was playing on its home ground.

It was Gokulam that scored first. Samuel Konney netted the first of his two goals in the 33rd minute, off a pass into the box from the impressive K. Sourav, who beat the Jamshedpur defence with his speed and skills. But seven minutes later, Harry Sawyer equalised with his third goal in as many games, off a defence-splitting ball from Germanpreet Singh.

In the second half, Farrukh Choudhary put Jamshedpur ahead, off a long cross from Sawyer, but the home side drew level, as Konney scored off a deflection after a fine 1-2 between V.S. Sreekuttan and Vikas Saini. But seven minutes later, Ishan Pandita struck decisively for Jamshedpur, finishing off an assist by Ritwik Das.

The result: Jamshedpur FC 3 (Harry Sawyer 40, Farrukh Choudhary 59, Ishan Pandita 69) bt Gokulam Kerala 2 (Samuel Konney 33 & 62).

