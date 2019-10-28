Jamshedpur FC’s philosophy draws praise from new coach

Two seasons in the Indian Super League has fetched it limited success, but Jamshedpur FC’s new coach Antonio Iriondo felt that the developmental work done by his franchise is going to bear fruit soon.

Hailed as the club with the best football infrastructure in the country, with its own stadium, academy and a well-established youth development system, Jamshedpur is looking to make the most of it in its third season.

“The club’s philosophy regarding the grassroot and youth development is the right way forward.

“I am sure we can give the supporters some special moments by developing on these aspects,” Iriondo said.

Jamshedpur has started with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC at home — a first for the side as it had registered draws in its opening match at home in the previous two seasons. Irindo called it a “positive development” and hoped the team will keep improving with every match.

‘Keep improving’

“We still have to keep improving to reach a level of consistency. From the experience of the last match, I can say that we did not have ball-control but had match-control, which is not always the case when you have control of the ball,” said the 65-year-old who has a reputation for helping sides earn promotion during his stints with Spanish second and third division clubs.

Changes proposed

The Spanish coach proposed a few changes aimed at making the team more result-oriented.

“This is a new season and I am trying to make the players understand the new ideas.

“What I am trying to teach the players is not easy but I am sure with time the players will learn and adjust themselves to the new philosophy,” Irindo said.