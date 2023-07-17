Jamshedpur FC rope in Serbian midfielder Alen Stevanovic on two-year contract

July 17, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced the signing of Serbian midfielder Alen Stevanovic on a two-year contract.The 32-year-old playmaker has enjoyed a glittering career so far, starting out with the Inter Milan youth team in Italy, and being handed his debut in the senior team by current AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho.

Stevanovic was a part of the Inter squad that won the treble in 2009-10 under Mourinho, with the club lifting the Serie A Scudetto, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League winners' trophies. A successful spell in Italian football with the likes of Torino FC, Palermo, SSC Bari and Spezia.

“It’s an honour to be a part of Jamshedpur FC. I have heard a lot about the club and its fans and I’m excited to finally come to the city and play,” Alen Stevanovic said on joining the Men of Steel in an official statement.

“The club were the previous ISL Shield Winner, and I genuinely believe that with the support from fans and the right attitude and approach, we will be able to get back to the top once again. I’m looking forward to working with the coaching staff and with my experience and the team’s overall quality, I’m sure we can get the club back to where it belongs," he added.

A perennial winner, Alen lifted the Serie B crown at Palermo and enjoyed Serbian Super Liga (2016-17) and Serbian Cup (2015-16, 2016-17) triumphs at Partizan Belgrade and has also represented the Serbian National Team on multiple occasions at the World Cup Qualifiers.

Most recently, he led FK IMT to the Serbian First League trophy in the 2022-23 season.

Known for his silky touch and ability to see passes that others would miss, Stevanovic has all the qualities needed to bring more goals to the Jamshedpur FC tally.

“Alen is a phenomenal signing for Jamshedpur FC,” said our head coach, Scott Cooper.“He was wanted by clubs across Europe and Asia and at only 32 years of age, this is an incredible signing for us which came down to our close relationship with Serbia of both our Assistant Coach and me," the head coach said.

“Alen will bring a massive amount of quality and experience to our team. While he has such a prestigious background, he is also a very humble person and a top professional. We are delighted that Alen chose Jamshedpur as his first Asian club, and our fans will really enjoy his qualities and desire to win,” added Cooper.

