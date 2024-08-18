James Milner, 38, starts record 23rd season in Premier League

James Milner began his record 23rd season in the Premier League when he started for Brighton against Everton on Saturday.

Milner is 38 — seven years older than the current Brighton manager, Fabian Hurzeler — and debuted in England's top flight in 2002 when he played for Leeds.

This is his second season with Brighton and Milner was making his 636th appearance in the Premier League, 17 off the record held by Gareth Barry.

Milner has also featured for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool. Manchester United great Ryan Giggs previously shared the record with Milner for most seasons in the Premier League with 22.

