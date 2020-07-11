Jack Charlton passes away

London

11 July 2020 21:49 IST

Jack Charlton, a member of the England 1966 World-Cup winning side and elder brother of the legendary Sir Bobby, has died aged 85, his family announced on Saturday.

Charlton was an integral part of the great Don Revie-managed Leeds United side that won the 1969 League title and the 1972 FA Cup. Charlton also enjoyed a fairytale spell as manager of the Republic of Ireland guiding it to several major finals as well as the 1990 World Cup quarterfinals and last 16 in 1994.

Such was his achievement with Ireland that he was awarded the Republic's most distinguished award, honorary Irish citizenship, in 1996. Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds United over a 23-year period as a player, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game.

