IWL | Tikina stars for Odisha

Tikina Samal, left, emerged as the star in Odisha FC’s 6-0 win.

Odisha FC beat Bidesh XI 6-0.

Tikina Samal emerged as the star in Odisha FC’s 6-0 win over Bidesh XI in the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament, at Bangalore Football Stadium here on Tuesday.

Tikina, who normally plays as a goalkeeper, ditched to gloves to don the role of striker.

It proved to be an inspired move, as Tikina scored two goals.

In another match, Gokulam FC Kerala whipped BUFC 5-1 to seal a semifinal berth.

The results: Gokulam FC Kerala 5 (Komal Kumari-og 2, Sabitra Bhandari 46, Yumnam Devi 58, 59, 90) bt BUFC 1 (Satya Khanda 4); Odisha FC 6 (Arati Khadia 24, Tikina Samal 36, 84, Jabamani Soren 42, 54, 67) bt Bidesh XI 0.

