Ivan Toney handed eight months ban by FA ban after being found guilty of betting offences

Brentford suffers blow as 20-goal striker handed lengthy ban

May 17, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Reuters
Ivan Toney of Brentford is seen on the bench prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and West Ham United at Gtech Community Stadium on May 14, 2023 in Brentford, England. The English Football Association says Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months and fined £50,000 for breaching gambling rules.

Ivan Toney of Brentford is seen on the bench prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and West Ham United at Gtech Community Stadium on May 14, 2023 in Brentford, England. The English Football Association says Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months and fined £50,000 for breaching gambling rules. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months and fined 50,000 pounds ($63,000) for 232 breaches of the Football Association’s (FA) betting rules, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Toney will not be able to play for club or country until his suspension ends on Jan. 16, 2024. The 27-year-old has also been warned as to his future conduct.

“The Brentford forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021,” the FA said. “The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232.”

The sanctions were imposed by an independent regulatory commission after a personal hearing. Toney can return to training for the final four months of his suspension starting from Sept. 17, 2023.

“Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps,” the Premier League club said.

(More details awaited)

