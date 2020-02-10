Football

It’s Gokulam vs KRYPHSA

Clinical finishing: Gokulam Kerala striker Sabitra Bhandari celebrates after scoring against Sethu FC in the semifinals.

Clinical finishing: Gokulam Kerala striker Sabitra Bhandari celebrates after scoring against Sethu FC in the semifinals.  

more-in

Sabitra Bhandari scored a brace as Gokulam Kerala toppled defending champion Sethu FC 3-0 in the semifinals of the Hero Indian Women’s League here on Monday. Manisha Kalyan put Gokulam ahead on 21 minutes with a fine free-kick before Sabitra doubled the advantage on the brink of half-time. The Nepal international then sealed the result with another strike six minutes from time.

In the other semifinal, KRYPHSA FC overcame Kenkre FC 3-1, with Ratanbala Devi scoring twice for the Manipur side. Friday’s final will thus be contested by two teams making their first appearance in the title clash.

The results (semifinals): Gokulam Kerala 3 (Manisha Kalyan 21, Sabitra Bhandari 44, 84) bt Sethu FC 0; KRYPHSA FC 3 (Ratanbala Devi 18, 38, Roja Devi 63) bt Kenkre FC 1 (Jyoti 43).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Football
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 9:40:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/its-gokulam-vs-kryphsa/article30785292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY