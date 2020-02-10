It’s Gokulam vs KRYPHSA

Sabitra Bhandari scored a brace as Gokulam Kerala toppled defending champion Sethu FC 3-0 in the semifinals of the Hero Indian Women’s League here on Monday. Manisha Kalyan put Gokulam ahead on 21 minutes with a fine free-kick before Sabitra doubled the advantage on the brink of half-time. The Nepal international then sealed the result with another strike six minutes from time.
In the other semifinal, KRYPHSA FC overcame Kenkre FC 3-1, with Ratanbala Devi scoring twice for the Manipur side. Friday’s final will thus be contested by two teams making their first appearance in the title clash.
The results (semifinals): Gokulam Kerala 3 (Manisha Kalyan 21, Sabitra Bhandari 44, 84) bt Sethu FC 0; KRYPHSA FC 3 (Ratanbala Devi 18, 38, Roja Devi 63) bt Kenkre FC 1 (Jyoti 43).
