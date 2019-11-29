It’s Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan in opener

Two former champions, Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan, will square off in the opening match of the 13th edition of the I-League, which has been reduced to a second tier domestic competition this season.
A total of 110 games are scheduled to be played in the over five-month long league on home-and-away basis among the 11 participating clubs. The AIFF has said that all the 110 matches will be telecast live on DSPORT.
Aizawl FC, champion of the 10th edition, will face a Bagan side playing under a new coach and a new-look squad from the one which finished fifth last time around. Aizawl lost its home game against Bagan last season while drawing the away game.
