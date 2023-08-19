ADVERTISEMENT

Italy name Spalletti as new coach of national team

August 19, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - ROME:

Spalletti will be the national side's ninth coach this century.

Reuters

Luciano Spalletti will be the new head coach of Italy’s national soccer team. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Luciano Spalletti will be the new head coach of Italy's national soccer team, the country's football federation said on Friday, replacing Roberto Mancini who resigned on August 13.

Spalletti, 64, led Napoli last season to its first Serie A title in 33 years, crowning a long club management career that has included spells at AS Roma, Inter Milan, and a five-year stint with Russian club Zenit St Petersburg.

He stepped aside from the Napoli job in May after requesting a sabbatical and was replaced by Frenchman Rudi Garcia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian Football Federation said on its website that Spalletti would take up the post from September 1.

"The national team needed a great coach and I'm very happy that he accepted," federation president Gabriele Gravina said.

"His enthusiasm and his expertise will be fundamental for the challenges that await Italy in the coming months."

A source told Reuters that Spalletti's contract will run until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The official statement did not specify the length of his contract.

Spalletti will be the national side's ninth coach this century.

His debut match in charge will be Italy's 2024 European Championship qualifier in North Macedonia on Sept. 9, and the Azzurri will then host Ukraine three days later.

Italy are currently third in Group C on three points from two matches, trailing Ukraine on six points from three games. England lead the group with 12 points after four matches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US