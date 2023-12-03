HamberMenu
Italy and Spain to meet in Euro 2024 group stage 

FIFA World Cup finalists France will take on Netherlands in a Group D match, while defending champions Italy will play against Spain and World Cup semifinalists Croatia in a tough Group B

December 03, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Nyon [Switzerland]

ANI
Head coaches of group F, Turkey’s Vincenzo Montella, Portugal’s Roberto Martinez and Czech Republic manager Erich Brabec pose next to the trophy after the draw for the UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament finals in Hamburg, Germany, on December 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

The final draw for UEFA Euro 2024 is out with hosts Germany set to lock horns with Scotland in the opening match of the tournament on June 14. The final draw was done in Hamburg on Saturday.

FIFA World Cup finalists France will take on Netherlands in a Group D match, while defending champions Italy will play against Spain and World Cup semifinalists Croatia in a tough Group B. UEFA Euro 2020 runners-up England have been drawn in Group C alongside Slovenia, Denmark, and Serbia.

Portugal is the top team in Group F, while Belgium are hot favourites to win from Group E. During the draw, 21 teams learned about their groups. The final three places for the final tournament will be determined by a playoff round in March next year.

The top two teams across six groups, including four best-ranked third-placed teams, will move to the round of 16 of Euro 2024. The final will be held on July 14 in Berlin, as per Olympics.com.

Groups so far:

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, EnglandGroup D - Play-off Winner A, Netherlands, Austria, FranceGroup E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off Winner BGroup F - Turkey, Play-off Winner C, Portugal, Czechia. (ANI)

