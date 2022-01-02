ISL2021-22 | Valskis back at CFC

Valskis.

02 January 2022 04:10 IST

Valskis had an exceptional maiden ISL outing at CFC

Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced the signing of Nerijus Valskis on a free transfer for the remainder of the season. His return will provide a much-needed boost to CFC’s attack.

Valskis had an exceptional maiden ISL outing at CFC, when he played a crucial role in Marina Machans’ runners-up finish in 2019-20.

Advertising

Advertising