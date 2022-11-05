ISL | Yasir’s well-taken header proves the difference for Hyderabad FC

Mohammad Yasir heads in Hyderabad FC’s winner against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League football at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad, on November 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: ISL / Focus Sports

Midfielder Mohammed Yasir’s beautiful header in the eighth minute helped defending champion Hyderabad FC score a 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday night.

Showing great anticipation, Yasir positioned himself perfectly inside the box to take full advantage of a curling cross from the left corner by Halicharan Narzary to beat the diving goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

This was the third consecutive win for HFC at home this season and fourth in five games besides a draw to top the points table with 13 points.

It was Odisha which started off on a positive note with a few forays but HFC changed gears quickly. It could have scored the second goal in the 16th minute but Halicharan’s curling left-footer just sailed over the bar.

Hyderabad FC players celebrate after Mohammed Yasir’s strike against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League football at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad, on November 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: ISL / Focus Sports

Odisha came close to scoring the equaliser in the 19th minute when the combine of Mawihmingthanga and Moirangthem Thoiba Singh worked its way into the striking zone. But they were held back by the defensive wall of Odei Zabala, Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Nikhil Poojary.

Smart work by HFC’s defence also denied the likes of Nandha Kumar and Thoiba Singh any scoring opportunities.

On resumption, Odisha threatened to score twice within the first 10 minutes. Substitute Pedro Martin Moreno’s right-footer from close range was saved by the ever-reliable custodian Laxmikanth Kattimani and Nandha’s cross to Mawihmingthanga saw the latter’s header cleared to safety.

Amrinder Singh of Odisha FC dives to make a save from a Hyderabad FC effort in the Indian Super League football match at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad, on November 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: ISL / Focus Sports

Later in the 70th minute, striker Barthologmew Obgeche, who came as a substitute in the 59th minute, saw his effort from inside the box saved by goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

In the 82nd minute, Odisha had the last real chance to equalise when another substitute Isak Ralte’s right-footer from close range was again blocked by Kattimani.

The result: Hyderabad FC 1 (Mohammed Yasir 8) bt Odisha FC 0.