GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

ISL | With these kinds of fixtures, you destroy teams even before the playoffs: Vukomanovic

FOOTBALL | The Kerala Blasters will be playing its third match in eight days after a series of long flights

April 05, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Stan Rayan
Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Three games within the space of eight days, and flying back and forth thousands of miles from home between those matches!

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic felt the poor scheduling of Indian Super League matches towards the end of the league phase was destroying teams and players before the playoffs and, if given a chance, he would like to change that.

“Three games in that short period… I would also try to improve that for the next season, speaking about people who are organising these fixtures,” said Vukomanovic in Guwahati on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against NorthEast United FC there.

“You put some teams in a situation, later (towards the end of the league phase) if they have to play in playoffs, actually with these kinds of fixtures you destroy teams even before playing playoffs instead of getting them in the best shape.

“Sometimes I have a feeling they don’t care about the clubs, they don’t care about the players, they don’t care how we feel but again, we have to deal with that.”

The Blasters, who have qualified for the playoffs for the third straight year under Vukomanovic, played Jamshepur FC on March 30, after a 14-hour trip from Kochi to Jamshedpur, and then flew back to Kerala for the April 3 match against East Bengal FC and are now in Guwahati to play NEU on Saturday.

Related Topics

soccer / national championship / national tournament / sport / sports event / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.