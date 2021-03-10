ISL | Williams and Manvir power ATKMB into the final

Shooting home: Manvir doubled the advantage for ATKMB with a superb strike in the 68th minute.

10 March 2021 00:33 IST

The Kolkata outfit overcomes NEUFC’s challenge, meets Mumbai City FC on March 13

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated NorthEast United FC 2-1 in an absorbing second leg in the second semifinal of the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. ATKMB won 3-2 on aggregate — the first leg had ended 1-1 — to book a summit clash against Mumbai City FC on Saturday (March 13).

ATKMB controlled the contest for most part before NEUFC made a late resurgence, particularly in the final 15 minutes. The Kolkata giant benefited by its decision to bring back defenders Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan. The move helped the hard-working Carl McHugh, who had figured as a central defender in the previous leg, and Javi Hernandez to take up creative roles in midfield.

Thanks to better cohesion and rhythm, forwards Roy Krishna and David Williams got enough service and raided the NEUFC territory time and again.

ATKMB made 16 attempts at the NEUFC goal but only three were on target and one of them resulted in a goal. Williams outran his markers and finished in style after Krishna had diverted a Javi pass to him.

The change of ends saw NEUFC exhibit more resolve. In the 47th minute, V.P. Suhair’s shot deflected off the post. Suhair, who had donned the Mohun Bagan colours the previous season, found the target in the 74th minute to level it for NEUFC. Before that, ATKMB had doubled its lead through Manvir Singh, who finished a counter-attack with a brilliant strike in the 68th minute.

NEUFC had an opportunity to make it 2-2 when it earned a penalty in the 81st minute, but Portuguese forward Luis Machado’s shot sailed well over the bar.

The result (second semifinal, second leg): ATKMB 2 (Williams 38, Manvir 68) bt NEUFC 1 (Suhair 74).

Final: March 13: Mumbai City vs ATKMB, 7.30 p.m.