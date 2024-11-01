ADVERTISEMENT

ISL: Table-topper BFC takes on a struggling FC Goa

Published - November 01, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Margao

Sports Bureau

An upbeat Bengaluru FC will take on a struggling FC Goa in an Indian Super League match at the Fatorda stadium here on Saturday.

BFC is top on 16 points with five wins and a draw, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once. It is the club’s second-best start in the ISL after the title-winning season of 2018-19.

Goa, on the other hand, is 10th in the table with six points and just one win to show. Manolo Marquez’s men have collected just a solitary point from three home games.

Gerard Zaragoza & Co. seem primed to extend Goa’s misery and are coming into the contest after a 3-1 victory away at Kerala Blasters. “Last season, we were mid-table and fought against the top teams. This year we are on top and everyone wants to beat us. It feels good,” said Zaragoza, ahead of the tie.

For Goa, the BFC fixture — the first of two back-to-back home games — will present a good opportunity to kickstart a revival. The astute Marquez was confident, but he has do without the injured duo of Borja Herrera (six goals) and Rowllin Borges.

“We are playing better than last season,” the Spaniard insisted. “But we have not been consistent. It is a good moment to play BFC because we need to show that we can beat the strongest.”

