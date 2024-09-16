ISL | Super sub Ajaraie scores as NEUFC pips Mohammedan

Super sub Alaeddine Ajaraie found the target in injury-time as NorthEast United FC prevailed over debutant Mohammedan SC by a solitary goal in their ISL match at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Monday.

Mohammedan, which defended well and also created a few opportunities, saw its maiden league contest end in a heartbreak as Ajaraie struck late.

The opening period was a battle between the Mohammedan defence and NorthEast attack.

The visitors had an early chance but could not cause any damage as striker Guillermo Fernandez’s left-footer went wide.

Mohammedan lacked sharpness in the transition stage and looked hesitant in the attacking third.

It was NEUFC which came close to scoring in the 36th minute but the opportunity went abegging as midfielder M.S. Jithin was off-target.

The change of ends did not alter things as Mohammedan continued to be defensive. The few incursions it managed did not work well.

NEUFC was determined to prove that its Durand Cup triumph was no flash in the pan, but was kept at bay by a resolute home defence till the fourth minute of extra-time.

However, the match turned on its head when Ajaraie fired home a Thoi Singh assist to secure full points for the Highlanders.

The result: Mohammedan SC 0 lost to NorthEast United FC 1 (Ajaraie 90+4).

Tuesday’s match: FC Goa vs. Jamshedpur FC.