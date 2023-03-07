ISL semifinal | Bengaluru FC must put Blasters incident behind when it takes on Mumbai City FC

March 07, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - MUMBAI:

Bengaluru FC will have to quickly put behind memories from the inglorious finish to its Indian Super League knockout win over Kerala Blasters FC when it locks horns with Mumbai City FC in the first-leg of the semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday.

Blasters’ walk-out had left many a mind distressed, and though BFC coach Simon Grayson, in the pre-match media briefing, said that his players had moved on and were eager to build on their nine-match winning run, the shadow of the tie lingers.

To come out of it, BFC can certainly draw from the way it played against Blasters, especially in the first half. The combination play involving forwards Roy Krishna and N. Sivasakthi and creator Javi Hernandez, the threat from its wingbacks and the defensive shape when out of possession were top-notch.

“It is important that we are in the tie going into the second leg at home (March 12),” Grayson said. “The intention will be to win, but if we concede, we need to keep our heads and look to get what would be a better result.”

But MCFC has by far been the League’s stand-out team, boasting of a stellar attack comprising the likes of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart and Alberto Noguera.

That Des Buckingham’s side lost its final two fixtures – including one against BFC – will be of no consequence. By then, MCFC had sealed the League Winners Shield by going unbeaten in 18 games and didn’t necessarily field its best XIs. Without a match since February 19, MCFC is also expected to be fresh and energised.

“I think season form sometimes can go out of the window during the play-offs phase,” Buckingham said. “[But] regardless of the team that we play, we’ve already shown this season that we can perform. If we can do that in the semifinals, we will place ourselves in the best position.”