ISL scheduling embarrassing, says Gregory

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory hit out the Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures claiming it’s not a ‘level playing field’.

Speaking after the post-match press conference, Gregory said, “We played three days ago [vs Hyderabad FC] and we are expected to play again. Our next match is put back to December 9th [from Dec. 6 vs Jamshedpur FC] and then we have another away game on the 12th [vs NorthEast United]. The ISL needs to really take a good, hard look at themselves because scheduling for some of the teams is embarrassing.”

When asked if the scheduling is better for the others, the Englishman disagreed.

“I know the whole schedule for every club and we have by far one of the most difficult ones. We have another two weeks off doing nothing, that’s the frustrating bit. It’s not a level- playing field,” he said.