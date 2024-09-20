ISL | Punjab breaks jinx, pips Odisha 2-1

Punjab FC finally broke the jinx, registering a 2-1 victory for its first ever win against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Friday in a game that had both teams not just get their chances but also squander them, the less erratic one walking away with three points.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its second win in as many games, Punjab is now jointly on top of the table with Bengaluru FC on six points.

While Odisha started strongly, Punjab — playing its home games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here for the season — gradually grew into the game, taking control led by Croat Filip Mrzljak who was in the thick of things in the middle, assisting in one goal and setting up at least two more chances that unfortunately went waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roy Krishna, playing his 100th ISL match, had the first chance for Odisha but thereafter in the first half, Punjab did not cede much space.

Punjab went ahead in the 28th minute, Nihal Sudheesh fed by a nimble Mrzljak back kick on the left and slamming in to the far post.

Post break, Sudheesh sent the ball from the left side line and Mrzljak put Mushaga Bakenga through but the Norwegian sent it wide in the 48th minute. Abhishek Singh then found goalkeeper Amrinder Singh despite beating a clueless defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab lost yet another chance to double the lead when Asmir Suljic got the ball after a defensive blunder from Mourtada Fall but, with only goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to beat, shot straight to him in the 78th minute.

Amrinder, in fact, was instrumental in keeping Odisha in the game for long periods, making several saves.

He was finally beaten when Ricky Shabong’s assist found Leon Augustine whose right footer from an acute angle on the right went in at the far post in the 89th minute.

It looked like Punjab goalkeeper Ravi Kumar would keep yet another clean sheet but Hugo Boumous hit the upright with the ball brushing past Ravi’s head six minutes into extra time.

The result: Punjab FC 2 (Nihal Sudheesh 28, Leon Augustine 89) bt Odisha FC 1 (Ravi Kumar 90+6 - og).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.