Home is where the heart is.

On Tuesday, this was one of the overwhelming themes when Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle spoke in the lead-up to his side’s home tie against Mohammedan SC.

CFC, which plays seven of its first 10 Indian Super League games away, will be hoping for a polished performance in front of its passionate followers.

“The scheduling is what it is. We prepare for the games and we know we can win. We are at home now, one of the few games here in the first 10 for us.

“We want to make sure we do our very best here,” Coyle said.

Chennaiyin had a difficult start to the season last year and only qualified for the playoffs thanks to a terrific finish to its league campaign. Coyle is aiming for a better beginning this time around.

“Seems a long time since the fantastic run at the end of last season that culminated in some super victories.

“Hopefully, if we are really strong in the second half like last year, we will be in a really good position. We have to also gather points away from home to capitalise on those run of home games when they come about.”

Doing justice

The gaffer also stressed on building a side that can “do justice” to its beloved fans. “I want to provide a team the fans enjoy watching, and that is (when we) win/lose/draw. Hopefully, we can give them a team that’s representative of them.”