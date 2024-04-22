ISL | Odisha, Mohun Bagan in battle of equals

April 22, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha FC plays host to one of its staunchest on-field rival, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, as it eyes its maiden final entry, in the first leg of the ISL-10 semifinal in Bhubaneswar on April 23.

The two teams have remained inseparable in the previous two meetings in the league stage (2-2 and 0-0) this season.

Mohun Bagan arrives in Odisha after being crowned the new League Winners Shield champion, which it attained by upstaging Mumbai City FC 2-1.

Odisha, which scored a thrilling 2-1 comeback win against Kerala Blasters in the knock-out match to qualify for semifinals, will also be high in confidence.

It will be looking to make the most of the home advantage and try to force a win that would give it leverage ahead of the second leg at Salt Lake Stadium on April 28. Having lost the Shield race with poor results in the final stage of the fixtures, Odisha will be looking to redeem itself in the knockouts and claim its maiden ISL crown.

To do that, it will compete against one of the most dominant teams in the tournament this season, having scored the most number of goals (47).

Odisha’s coach Sergio Lobera recalled his team’s performance in the AFC Cup league stage where it made a remarkable comeback to convincingly beat Mohun Bagan 5-2 at the latter’s home — following a 0-4 loss in the reverse fixture — before topping the group. There will be no clear favourites as the two teams remain locked with a win and a draw each in all competitions.