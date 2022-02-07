Football

ISL | Odisha beats SC East Bengal, regains winning form

Breakthrough: Hernandez’s strike proved decisive for Odisha.  

Odisha FC returned to winning ways by downing SC East Bengal 2-1 in an ISL-8 fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

After making a sedate start, Odisha, which had remained winless in the previous three matches, converted its territorial advantage into a lead midway in the first half.

Successful tackle

The goal resulted from a fine effort from the Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez, who won a tackle near the East Bengal box and moved up to set up a back-centre that was sent home by striker Jonathas. The change of ends altered the situation as East Bengal coach Mario Rivera brought in a few reinforcements to bolster the attack.

East Bengal found the equaliser in the 64th minute off a nice counter-attack through the centre. Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce made a nice interception of an Odisha move to assist his compatriot Antonio Perosevic with a long floater. The latter broke free of his markers as he received the pass and finished it with a nicely timed left-footer.

Odisha FC regained the lead in the 75th minute when Hernandez pried open the East Bengal defence once more to find the back of the East Bengal net.

The result: East Bengal 1 (Antonio Perosevic 64) lost to Odisha FC 2 (Jonathas 23, Javi Hernandez 75).

Tuesday’s match: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, 7.30 p.m.


