ISL | NEUFC posts first win in eight games; ATK MB held

Ashutosh Mehta’s first goal in the Indian Super League and Deshorn Brown’s strike on debut saw NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) earn a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.
NEUFC, winning for the first time in eight games, climbs to the fifth spot with 15 points from 12 games while Jamshedpur slips to eighth. Ashutosh put the Highlanders ahead in the 36th minute with a thumping header off Federico Gallego’s corner.
This was the 28-year-old defender’s first goal in over three years.
Brown, who joined NEUFC two days ago, capped off the win at the hour-mark. The Jamaican got at the end of Gallego’s through-ball and slotted it past the ’keeper with finesse.
Peter Hartley offered JFC a lifeline with a goal in the 89th minute.
Super sub Ishan Pandita’s opportunistic strike enabled FC Goa to pull off a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium. Edu Garcia’s goal off a free kick had put Mohun Bagan in the lead.
The results: NEUFC 2 (Ashutosh 36, Brown 61) bt JFC 1 (Hartley 89); FC Goa 1 (Pandita 84) drew with ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Garcia 75).
Monday’s match: Chennayin vs East Bengal (7.30 p.m.).
