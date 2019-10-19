ISL needs to listen to coaches closely

With the ISL now the country’s premier league, there is clearly a need to raise the bar in all aspects. Refereeing and scheduling of matches, especially the playoffs, were some of the things many felt needed improvement last season. Talking to some of the experienced coaches in the league could bring in a lot of valuable inputs.

“I’m from Holland and in Holland, and in most European countries I think, coaches get together, evaluate how the season was at all levels, referees, technical etc, and come back with their feedback to the federation and they try to work with these things, for a better agreement,” said the Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie.

“Here, I never spoke to anyone from the federation. Also regarding referees, field, whatever it is, always try to improve your football. That has to come first and the best input, I guess, is from the coaches.”

The Dutchman also indicated that he was not a great fan of the playoffs model.

“I’m a big fan of, in the end, who has the won the most games and the most points being the champion. At the same time, you look at the format in the country where you need to get excitement from the people. As a sportsman, and in this case as a coach, I always feel that the team that has the most points should be the champion.”