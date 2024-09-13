ADVERTISEMENT

ISL | Mumbai City turns it around in second half, holds Mohun Bagan in opener

Published - September 13, 2024 11:20 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma

High-octane: MCFC looked down and out when Rodriguez scored, but made a terrific comeback after the break. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Mumbai City FC made a spectacular comeback in the second half as it erased a two-goal deficit to hold host Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-2 in the opening match of the Indian Super League 11th season at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

Bagan enjoyed a charmed life in the opening session and came up with the goods while MCFC put up the toil in vain. The visitor got the ball in the net in the fourth minute just to see the scorer, Bipin Singh, being ruled offside.

On the other hand, a counter offensive by Bagan in the ninth minute produced the result as MCFC’s defence failed to check Liston Colaco’s inward run and ended up conceding as its defender Tiri scored an own-goal.

Bagan doubled the lead in the 28th minute when Alberto Rodriguezfound the target following a corner.

The script was completely altered after the change of ends as Mumbai City succeeded in neutralising the host’s advantage. Tiri redeemed his first-half error by reducing the margin in the 70th before substitute Thaer Krouma fetched the equaliser in the last minute of the regulation time.

This brought back memories of the Durand Cup final played barely two weeks ago, where MBSG conceded a two-goal advantage in the opening half and eventually lost the match against NorthEast United FC, which equalised after the break before winningthe contest in penalty shootouts.

The result: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2 (Tiri 9-og, Alberto Rodriguez 28) drew with Mumbai City FC 2 (Tiri 70, Thaer Krouma 90).

Saturday’s matches: Odisha FC vs. Chennaiyin FC; Bengaluru FC vs. East Bengal FC.

