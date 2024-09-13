GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISL | Mumbai City turns it around in second half, holds Mohun Bagan in opener

Published - September 13, 2024 11:20 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
High-octane: MCFC looked down and out when Rodriguez scored, but made a terrific comeback after the break.

High-octane: MCFC looked down and out when Rodriguez scored, but made a terrific comeback after the break. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Mumbai City FC made a spectacular comeback in the second half as it erased a two-goal deficit to hold host Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-2 in the opening match of the Indian Super League 11th season at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

Bagan enjoyed a charmed life in the opening session and came up with the goods while MCFC put up the toil in vain. The visitor got the ball in the net in the fourth minute just to see the scorer, Bipin Singh, being ruled offside.

On the other hand, a counter offensive by Bagan in the ninth minute produced the result as MCFC’s defence failed to check Liston Colaco’s inward run and ended up conceding as its defender Tiri scored an own-goal.

Bagan doubled the lead in the 28th minute when Alberto Rodriguezfound the target following a corner.

The script was completely altered after the change of ends as Mumbai City succeeded in neutralising the host’s advantage. Tiri redeemed his first-half error by reducing the margin in the 70th before substitute Thaer Krouma fetched the equaliser in the last minute of the regulation time.

This brought back memories of the Durand Cup final played barely two weeks ago, where MBSG conceded a two-goal advantage in the opening half and eventually lost the match against NorthEast United FC, which equalised after the break before winningthe contest in penalty shootouts.

The result: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2 (Tiri 9-og, Alberto Rodriguez 28) drew with Mumbai City FC 2 (Tiri 70, Thaer Krouma 90).

Saturday’s matches: Odisha FC vs. Chennaiyin FC; Bengaluru FC vs. East Bengal FC.

Published - September 13, 2024 11:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.