ISL | Mumbai City FC answers Lobera’s call

The team tops standings with convincing win over Odisha FC.

Mumbai City FC manager Sergio Lobera had said before the game that he wanted his outfit to attack with intent, score goals and shut out oppositions in the 2020-21 Indian Super League. The MCFC players not only fulfilled their coach’s wishes but also made it to the top of the standings with a 2-0 win over Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, the leading ISL goal scorer for both NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters, finally opened his account for Mumbai with a 30th-minute penalty.

OFC right-back Shubham Sarangi had handled the ball inside the box as he attempted to block Vignesh Dakshinamurthy’s cross from the left flank. The referee pointed to the spot and Ogbeche beat goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh from 12 yards out.

Four minutes later, MCFC had a goal disallowed following an Ahmed Jahouh free-kick. Centre-back Mourtada Fall rose the highest and found the back of the net from close range with a header. But Fall, who reached the ball first, barged into an onrushing Kamaljit on the follow-through and was unlucky as the referee awarded Odisha a free-kick.

Huge let-off

The injured Kamaljit was replaced by Ravi Kumar, and his team had a huge let-off. However, the Islanders kept threatening in attack, especially Bipin Singh on the left-wing.

The 25-year-old assisted Rowllin Borges for Mumbai’s second goal in the 45th minute just moments after he almost set up Hugo Boumous in a similar manner. Borges made a late run from midfield and reacted to Bipin’s cross with a header to double his side’s lead.

The Kalinga Warriors had numerous chances throughout the match, however, they were unable to finish those. Diego Mauricio registered OFC’s first shot on target when he hit one straight at custodian Amrinder Singh in the 67th minute.

Odisha’s wastefulness upfront helped Mumbai make its best start ever in an ISL season, with nine points from four games.

The result: Mumbai City FC 2 (Ogbeche 30-pen, Borges 45) bt Odisha FC 0.