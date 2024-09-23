GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISL | Super-sub Cummings does the trick for Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Published - September 23, 2024 10:53 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
On target: Subhasish scores Bagan's second goal against NEUFC.

On target: Subhasish scores Bagan’s second goal against NEUFC. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant went down twice before recovering brilliantly to turn the tables on NorthEast United for a 3-2 win in an ISL fixture at home in the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

The home team secured full points thanks to Jason Cummings’ goal in the final quarter of the match.

On the attack

NorthEast United FC began in right earnest and showed an attacking mindset to dominate in the opening half.

The trio of Alaeddine Ajaraie, Guillermo Fernandez and Jithin M.S. put Mohun Bagan on the defensive right from the start.

The visiting team dominated proceedings in the initial phase and deservedly got the lead in the fifth minute as midfielder Mohammed Bemmamer found the net with a thunderous shot.

Stung by the reverse, Mohun Bagan regrouped quickly and found the equaliser in the 10th minute when its young defender Dippendu Biswas rose to nod home a Dimitri Petratos free-kick.

A resilient NorthEast United regained the lead due to a fantastic finish from Ajaraie in the 24th minute.

The visitor kept the lead till the 61st minute before Mohun Bagan equalised again through a controversial goal from Subhasish Bose.

Jason Cummings came in as a late substitute to find the winner in the 87th minute for Mohun Bagan.

The result: Mohun Bagan SG 3 (Dippendu Biswas 10, Subhasish Bose 61, Jason Cummings 87) bt NorthEast United FC 2 (Mohammed Bemmamer 5, Alaeddine Ajaraie 24).

