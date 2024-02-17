GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISL-10 | Mohun Bagan downs NorthEast after an enthralling encounter

The win takes MBSG to the second spot with 29 points from 14 matches; Liston, Cummings, Petratos, and Sahal find the net for the home side

February 17, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Main man: Petratos continued his goal-scoring run and scored in the 53rd minute.

Main man: Petratos continued his goal-scoring run and scored in the 53rd minute. | Photo Credit: X@IndSuperLeague

Mohun Bagan SG came back from being a goal down to beat NorthEast United FC 4-2 in an exciting matchweek-15 fixture of the ISL-10 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The win took Mohun Bagan to the second spot with 29 points from 14 matches.

The excitement started early as the Highlanders pressed the accelerator and found the break in the sixth minute. The opportunity came off a penalty as the Mohun Bagan side-back Dippendu Biswas handled the ball while trying to block a cross from the NEUFC winger Jithin M.S. Australian striker Tomi Juric scored from the spot to hand the visitor an early lead.

Mohun Bagan took charge towards the end of the opening half as Liston Colaco got the equaliser in the first minute of injury time. The host maintained the pressure and put another past the tired opponent in the final minute of the opening half to grab the advantage at the break. Jason Cummings tapped home the lead after he was set up in the goalmouth by Finnish World Cupper Joni Kauko.

The action got even more intense after the interval as the visitor levelled the score in the 50th minute off Juric. Mohun Bagan appeared in no mood to be bogged down and retrieved the lead again in the 53rd minute when Dimitri Petratos found the target through a nice counter-attack.

Kauko helped Bagan seal the issue in the 57th minute when he released Sahal Abdul Samad with a spectacular pass. The Indian international made no mistake with his finishing.

The result: Mohun Bagan 4 (Liston 45+1, Cummings 45+4, Petratos 53, Samad 57) bt NorthEast United FC 2 (Juric 6-pen, 50).

