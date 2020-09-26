ISL: MEA nod for eight Brazilians

Nine overseas recruits — eight from Brazil and one from Fiji — are set to become the first foreign professional sportsmen to arrive in India, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for the Indian Super League (ISL) football.

The next edition will kick off in November across three venues in Goa.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has granted permission to 10 foreigners — nine players and one coaching staff — to join their respective clubs for pre-season in Goa.

Clearance

It has been learnt that they have also got clearance to travel to India from their respective governments also.

Odisha FC trio Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio and Rogerio Ramos (goalkeeping coach), along with two each of Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC and one each of Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will leave Brazil to arrive in Goa early next month via London, thanks to India’s ‘air bubble’ with the United Kingdom.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Roy Krishna has already left his native Fiji to undergo a two-week quarantine in New Zealand and needs to test negative thrice before reaching India.