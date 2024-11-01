ISL: Majcen nets brace as Punjab comes from behind to beat Chennaiyin

A commanding second-half performance helped Punjab FC come from behind to beat Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. Even as firecrackers went off in the vicinity on Deepavali night, Punjab FC produced its own fireworks on the field, taking advantage of a vulnerable Chennaiyin defence for three second-half goals.

Luka Majcen, donning a mask after fracturing his jaw in its opening game versus Kerala Blasters, scored twice in three minutes while Asmir Suljic put the result beyond doubt with a third goal in the 70th minute. Jordan Gil’s two goals for Chennaiyin were in vain.

It was Chennaiyin that broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. It was all thanks to the vision of Lukas Brambilla, sending Gil through on goal with a defence-splitting pass that rendered Punjab’s centre-backs helpless. Gil, who had scored in the previous two matches, made no mistake with his left-footed strike. The celebration wasn’t as emphatic as the finish owing to the Colombian’s previous association with Punjab.

If Punjab coach Panagiotis Dilmperis did deliver stern words to his players during the break, it worked almost immediately. It was Filip Mrzljak who turned provider by slipping the ball through to Majcen in the middle. The Punjab forward timed his run to perfection and finished calmly with his right foot.

Just two minutes later, Majcen added to his tally. This time, the assist went to Khaiminthang Lhungdim, who ran onto a ball inside the box on the right to find Majcen. From six yards out, Majcen wasn’t going to miss.

The result: Punjab FC 3 (Luka Majcen 46, 48, Asmir Suljic 70) bt Chennaiyin 2 (Jordan Gil 30, 90+9).