ISL: Majcen nets brace as Punjab come from behind to beat Chennaiyin

A commanding second-half performance helped Punjab FC come from behind and win 3-2 against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday (October 31, 2024). Even as firecrackers went off in the vicinity on Deepavali night, Punjab FC produced its own fireworks on the field, taking advantage of a vulnerable Chennaiyin defence for three second-half goals. Luka Majcen, donning a mask after fracturing his jaw in its opening game versus Kerala Blasters, scored twice in three minutes while Asmir Suljic put the result beyond doubt with a third goal in the 70th minute. Jordan Gil’s two goals for Chennaiyin were in vain.

Though the start to the game was scrappy, Punjab did have the better of the opening exchanges. In the 11th minute, Punjab’s Filip Mrzljak broke into the 18-yard box on the right side after a pass from Norberto Vidal, but the Croatian couldn’t find a teammate in orange to make more of the opportunity.

In the 29th minute, another attack for Punjab emanated from the right flank. Khaiminthang Lhungdim, a right-back from Manipur, did well to get to the byline before sending in a cross that was rebounded by Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra onto the path of Vidal. The Argentine, however, couldn’t get a sweet enough connection to find the net.

Adding to Punjab’s frustration, Chennaiyin broke the deadlock just a minute later. It was all thanks to the vision of Lukas Brambilla, sending Gil through on goal with a defence-splitting pass that rendered Punjab’s centre-backs helpless. Gil, who had scored in the previous two matches, made no mistake with his left-footed strike. The celebration wasn’t as emphatic as the finish in acknowledgement of the Colombian’s previous association with Punjab.

At the stroke of the half-time interval, Punjab had a chance to go level. It was down to an excellent cross from Mrzljak that managed to pick out Majcen. The Slovenian forward was able to control the ball with his first touch, but his subsequent left-footed shot hit the side netting.

If Punjab coach Panagiotis Dilmperis did deliver stern words to his players during the break, it worked almost immediately. It was again Mrzljak who turned provider by slipping the ball through to Majcen in the middle. The Punjab forward timed his run to perfection and finished calmly with his right foot.

Just two minutes later, Majcen added to his tally. This time, the assist went to Lhungdim, who ran onto a ball inside the box on the right to find Majcen. From six yards out, Majcen wasn’t going to miss.

Substitutes Suljic and Mushaga Bakenga teamed up for Punjab’s third goal of the night.

The result: Punjab FC 3 (Luka Majcen 46, 48, Asmir Suljic 70) beat Chennaiyin 2 (Jordan Gil 30, 90+9)