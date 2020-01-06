ISL | JFC gets Spanish forward Grande

Jamshedpur FC has signed in Spanish forward David Grande in an effort to tidy its attack in the second phase of the Indian Super League.
Seeing a dip in its performance following injuries to other two Spaniards in the attack — forward Sergio Castel and play-maker Piti — the Jamshedpur-based side decided to go for fresh shopping in the international winter transfer window.
Grande was signed in from the Segunda B Division Club Unionistas de Salamanca in the Spanish league, where he had scored nine goals in 18 appearances in the ongoing 2019-20 season.
The Spaniard began his career with Albacete in 2012-13 season, and went on to play for Getafe II, Lealtadd, Granada II, Ponferradina and Malaga II, all in Segunda B, before joining Unionistas. Grande has scored 41 goals in 141 appearances in the Segunda B Division.
