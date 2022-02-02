ISL | Jesuraj’s late goal helps Goa hold Odisha

02 February 2022 02:59 IST

The latter climbs above Chennaiyin and moves to seventh

Just when Odisha FC was getting ready to celebrate a lone-goal victory came FC Goa’s equaliser a couple of seconds before the final whistle in the Indian Super League at Bambolim on Tuesday.

And Goa’s saviour was Alexander Romario Jesuraj, the 24-year-old who had come in just eight minutes earlier. Jesuraj scored with a fine header after receiving a smart cross from the left from Airam Cabrera in the fourth minute of injury time.

Odisha had taken the lead through a penalty shortly after the hour mark after Goa midfielder Alberto Noguera brought down Javier Hernandez inside the box. Jonathas Cristian, who had replaced Liridon Krasniqi early in the second-half, sent a fiery shot to the top left corner to give Odisha the advantage.

Advertising

Advertising

The 1-1 draw helped Odisha climb above Chennaiyin FC and move up a rung, from eighth to seventh with 18 points after 14 games, in the 11-team league table while Goa stayed on ninth with 15 from as many games.

Goa should have won the game and with a nice margin too. It dominated throughout the match and created plenty of chances with Edu Bedia and Alberto Noguera coming up with some smart play, but poor finishing let the side down once again.

Noguera and Airam Cabrera missed chances in the opening half. Odisha goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh was also impressive as he pulled off some fine saves to deny many a Goa attempt.

Odisha appeared confident after taking the lead and in the 75th minute, Jerry Mawihmingthanga almost came close to making it 2-0 but his attempt hit the crossbar.

The result: Odisha (Jonathas Cristian 61-pen) drew with FC Goa (Alexander Romario Jesuraj 90+4).