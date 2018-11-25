ISL: Jamshedpur adds to Chennaiyin’s woes

Over the moon: The Jamshedpur FC players celebrate the team’s third strike. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics/ISL

Host Jamshedpur FC returned to winning ways, registering a 3-1 victory against defending champion Chennaiyin FC in their Hero ISL fixture at The Furnace in the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Backed by a holiday crowd of over 23,000, Jamshedpur secured full points to climb to the third spot in the table with 14 points from nine games.

Pablo Morgado, Carlos Calvo (penalty) and Mario Arques found the target for the hosts while Raphael Augusto scored the lone reply off a penalty for the visitors who succumbed to their sixth defeat in eight matches to remain ninth with just four points.

Fantastic finish

Jamshedpur went ahead in the 14th minute, thanks to a pile-driver from Spaniard Morgado. The half-volley from around 25 yards, packed with incredible power and precision, gave Karanjit Singh in the CFC goal no chance.

Chennaiyin started well, keeping possession of the ball and making a couple of raids before Morgado’s stunning strike. The hosts then took control of the proceedings and its attempts to enhance the lead bore fruit in the 28th minute.

Michael Soosairaj’s right-footer from the top of the box saw a diving Karanjit come with a good save. However, the clearance reached Sumeet Passi but the Jamshedpur strike was brought down by Chennaiyin defender Jerry Lalrinzuala. Carlos Calvo converted with ease from the spot.

Chennaiyin regrouped after the break.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 66th minute when Jamshedpur midfielder brought down Chennaiyin’s Gregory Nelson inside the box. It was the assistant referee who brought this to the attention of the referee.

Brazil’s Chennaiyin midfielder Raphael Augusto found the target to bring his team back into the contest.

However, Mario Arques nodded home a Carlos Calvo corner in the 72nd minute to seal the issue in Jamshedpur’s favour.

The result: Jamshedpur FC 3 (Pablo Morgado 14, Carlos Calvo 29-pen, Mario Arques 72) bt Chennaiyin FC 1 (Raphael Augusto 68-pen).