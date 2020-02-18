ISL | History beckons FC Goa

History beckons FC Goa when it plays Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday as a win or a draw will make it the first club from the country to play in the AFC Champions League.

FC Goa, which is three points clear at the top, needs one point to clinch top spot. If it manages to do that, it will become the first Indian club to play in the continent’s top league.

However if it loses, ATK will have a chance of sealing the top spot it it wins its final game against BFC.

Clifford Miranda’s team has scored 41 goals in 17 matches. If it can find two more goals, it will better its own league-stage record of 2017-18 season when it pumped in 42 goals.

“From the beginning, the club had some objectives and one of them was to top the league. If we get a result from tomorrow’s game, one of our objectives will be achieved — to top the league and play in the AFC Champions League,” said Miranda.