ISL | HFC’s Liston Colaco moves to ATKMB

KOLKATA

10 April 2021 22:23 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) has roped in promising midfielder Liston Colaco ahead for the next season of the ISL. Colaco, who had an impressive outing with Hyderabad FC in the previous edition, had caught the eye of the ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

With the ISL regulations mandating a reduction in the number of foreign footballers to four in a playing XI from the upcoming season, Habas is looking to have a good combination of Indian players in the side.

The 22-year-old Colaco made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC where he scored four times and assisted in three. This also secured him a call up to the National squad this year.

“It’s a great honour for me. It feels great to know that I will play for Kolkata in the Green-Maroon jersey,” Colaco said after joining ATKMB, which is said to have paid a big transfer fee.