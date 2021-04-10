Football

ISL | HFC’s Liston Colaco moves to ATKMB

Liston Colaco.  

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) has roped in promising midfielder Liston Colaco ahead for the next season of the ISL. Colaco, who had an impressive outing with Hyderabad FC in the previous edition, had caught the eye of the ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

With the ISL regulations mandating a reduction in the number of foreign footballers to four in a playing XI from the upcoming season, Habas is looking to have a good combination of Indian players in the side.

The 22-year-old Colaco made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC where he scored four times and assisted in three. This also secured him a call up to the National squad this year.

“It’s a great honour for me. It feels great to know that I will play for Kolkata in the Green-Maroon jersey,” Colaco said after joining ATKMB, which is said to have paid a big transfer fee.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 10:26:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/isl-hfcs-liston-colaco-moves-to-atkmb/article34291660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY