Guwahati

20 February 2020 23:12 IST

Hyderabad FC brought its Indian Super League season to a conclusion with a thumping 5-1 win against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

The result: NUEFC 1 (Andrew Keogh 35) lost to Hyderabad FC 5 (Liston Colaclo 12, 41, Marcelinho 13, 88, Mohammed Yasir 55).

