Home support key for ATKMB as it hopes to breach HFC’s defence 

March 12, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated March 13, 2023 11:17 am IST - Kolkata

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking at the boisterous home support for the necessary incendiary when it meets holder Hyderabad FC with the target of a win in the second-leg of the Indian Super League semifinal, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday. The host would be looking to make the most of the slight advantage it gained by holding Hyderabad to a goalless draw while visiting it in the first-leg of the semifinal action.

A win for either of the two opponents will secure a final spot provided a result is secured in the regulation time (90 minutes). Otherwise, extra-time and penalty shoot-outs will be needed to decide the winner. The contest in all likelihood will be keenly fought as two of the most formidable defences in the tournament take guard. This was very much the reason why the first-leg encounter ended goalless.

After a mediocre performance in the second phase of the league stage, the ATK Mohun Bagan appears to have turned the corner in the play-offs. The Mariners managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games and apart from that also enjoy the record of winning eight out of 11 games at home.

This is contrasted against the fantastic away record of Hyderabad FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visitor has the second-best away record this season. The defending champion has lost just two out of ten games on the road and has kept clean sheets in three out of their last four games. This makes for an interesting clash even though ATKMB will be taking heart from the 1-0 win it recorded against the same opponent at home in the first phase of the league.