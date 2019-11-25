ISL | Gregory sounds optimistic

It’s going to be a battle between a two-time Indian Super League champion and a new entrant. While on paper, it looks like a mismatch, in reality it is anything but that.

Wallowing at the bottom of the table, both former champion Chennaiyin FC (one point from four matches) and Hyderabad FC (three points from four), making its debut this season, will be more than eager to get full points when they clash at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Such has been the form of Chennaiyin that its head coach John Gregory threw his hands up after the defeat to Bengaluru FC — the teams’s third — the other night.

When asked whether he will continue to be in-charge for the remainder of the season, the 65-year-old side-stepped the question.

“Football never ever [ceases] to surprise you. Who knows. I will focus [only] on tomorrow’s [Monday] match,” said the Englishman.

Positives

Gregory dwelt on the positives and said if the team plays as well it had against Mumbai City FC (0-0) and ATK (0-1), it is very much capable of scripting a win against Hyderabad FC.

“I am very optimistic. The two home games we had against Mumbai and ATK, I thought that our performance was very good. Both games we had 20 shots on goal but never scored. [We were better] in terms of possession and in terms of passes, but we got [only] one point from both matches when in fact we should have got six.

“Everybody is very determined to get six points in the next two [home] matches [against Hyderabad and Odisha], which will help us get back on track.”

Phil Brown, head coach of Hyderabad FC, said most of the players are out of the injury list, thanks to the International break, and that his team is looking forward to the match.