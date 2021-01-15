ISL | Goa too good for Jamshedpur

Strike force: Jorge Ortiz led the FC Goa attack with aplomb.

15 January 2021 23:17 IST

Ortiz scores a brace as the team moves to third in the table

FC Goa moved to the third spot in the 2020-21 ISL standings, just two points behind ATK Mohun Bagan, with a 3-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday.

Jorge Ortiz, who completed his brace in the 52nd minute, and goalkeeper Naveen Kumar were Goa’s stars on the night, which saw Jamshedpur being reduced to 10 men after Alexandre Lima was dismissed for receiving a second yellow card in the 86th.

Ahead of the game, Goa manager Juan Ferrando surprisingly decided to leave out leading striker Igor Angulo on the bench, while handing starts to Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues and Naveen.

However, Ortiz stepped up in his countryman’s absence and led the Goa attack. After missing a big chance just moments before, the Spaniard gave his side a 1-0 lead when he received a Noguera pass from the right and fired the ball past JFC shot-stopper T.P. Rehenesh.

Ortiz had more chances to increase his team’s advantage in the opening 45 minutes, but his first touch and placement let him down. Despite Goa dominating possession in the first-half, it was Naveen who was the busier of the two custodians, making three crucial saves.

Jamshedpur could have opened its account before Ortiz’s first goal, with Peter Hartley’s header off an Aitor Monroy set-piece missing the target and Isaac Vanmalsawma’s shot from just outside the box testing Naveen.

Ferrando’s men started the second half brightly with Edu Bedia having an early attempt on target. Ortiz then doubled his team’s lead when he was set up by Brandon Fernandes inside the box.

Gonzalez on target

Defender Ivan Gonzalez added a third in the 89th minute after dashing forward with pace, evading a few opposition players, and executing a one-two pass with Noguera to find the back of the net.

Jamshedpur attacker Nerijus Valskis, who is just behind Angulo in the Golden Boot standings of the season, had a dull outing as FC Goa came out on top.

The result:

FC Goa 3 (Jorge Ortiz 19, 52, Ivan Gonzalez 89) bt Jamshedpur FC 0.