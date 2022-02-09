ISL | Goa routs Chennaiyin thanks to Ortiz hat-trick

Hitman: Ortiz was on the prowl for Goa against Chennaiyin.

09 February 2022 23:11 IST

Ortiz’s treble highlights the 5-0 rout of the former champion

Jorge Ortiz was on song, scoring a brilliant hat-trick, as FC Goa put on a clinical performance to thrash Chennaiyin FC 5-0 in the Indian Super League at Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

The Gaurs made the two-time champion look like an amateur side and had the match sealed within the first half, taking a 4-0 lead with Ortiz scoring twice.

It looked like a training session for Goa as it passed the ball around without trouble and found spaces easily.

Goa took the lead in the sixth minute when Aiban Dohling produced a good run on the left flank and sent in a perfect cross to Makan Chothe who powerfully volleyed it into the goal.

In the 20th minute, Dohling was again in action as he sent in another brilliant pass from the byline to Chothe. Though the shot was defended, Ortiz caught the rebound to make it 2-0.

Twenty minutes later, Ortiz got his second goal of the evening when Anirudh Thapa tried to block a pass from Alberto Noguera only for the ball to loop up and fall in front of Ortiz to shoot past the keeper.

To add insult to injury, just before half-time, Narayan Das tried to head away a dangerous ball from Noguera into the box only to put it into his own goal.

The break did not bring any change of fortunes for Chennaiyin as Dohling once again was in action, setting up a pass for Ortiz who did the rest to complete a personal milestone on a great day for his side.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 0 lost to FC Goa 5 (Makan Chothe 6, Jorge Ortiz 20, 41, 53, Narayan Das 45-og).