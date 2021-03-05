ISL | Goa, Mumbai finish level

05 March 2021 23:14 IST

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC played out an exciting 2-2 draw in the first leg of their 2020-21 Indian Super League semifinal fixture at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Friday.

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai came from behind twice to head into the next leg of the ISL playoffs on level terms with Goa.

Saviour Gama gave Goa the lead for the second time on the night via a brilliant solo effort. He got the ball on the left flank, sprinted towards goal and unleashed a shot from the edge of the box to beat Amrinder Singh.

However, just three minutes later, Mourtada Fall equalised for Mumbai City off a brilliant header, thanks to Ahmed Jahouh’s cross.

Later, Fall escaped a straight red card after a dangerous tackle on Princeton Rebello during the second-half stoppage-time much to the fury of manager Juan Ferrando in the Goa dugout.

For a major period, the Gaurs and Islanders weren't able to find the cutting edge and wasted several opportunities.

In the first half, Goa capitalised on the early pressure it applied on Mumbai with a goal .

In the 20th minute, Mumbai City’s Mandar Rao Dessai brought down Jorge Ortiz inside the box and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Igor Angulo converted the penalty. Eighteen minutes later, MCFC equalised through the returning Boumous, thanks to some sloppy defending from Goa. Jahouh took a quick free-kick, and Boumous received the ball. He took it forward and found the back of the net, despite having several opposition players in front of him.

The Gaurs had two penalty claims denied in the opening 45 minutes, apart from some wastefulness in the final third, as they were held by the Islanders. The second leg will happen at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on March 8, Monday.

The result: FC Goa 2 (Angulo 20-pen, Gama 59) drew with Mumbai City FC 2 (Boumous 38, Fall 62).

Saturday’s match: Second semifinal, first leg: NEUFC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, 7.30 p.m.