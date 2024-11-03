GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISL | Goa finally gets it act together in big win over Bengaluru

Published - November 03, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MARGAO

Sports Bureau

High-flying Bengaluru FC tasted its first defeat of the 2024-25 Indian Super League campaign as FC Goa beat Gerard Zaragoza’s men 3-0 at the Fatorda Stadium here on Saturday.

The result, however, kept the Blues in first place, with 16 points from seven matches, three points ahead of Mohun Bagan, which has, albeit, played a game less. For FC Goa, the win — courtesy second-half strikes from Armando Sadiku, Brison Fernandes and Dejan Drazic — brought immense relief, for it was just its second win from seven contests.

Goa was the early aggressor, riding on Drazic’s creativity on the wings. It threatened from set-pieces too, but BFC did well to keep the tie goalless going in the break.

But the pressure eventually told, even as BFC was forced to reshuffle its defence after Aleksandar Jovanovic was unable to continue. On 63 minutes, Sadiku’s shot from Mohammad Yasir’s low cross took a couple of deflections before trickling past goalie Gurpreet Sandhu.

Substitute Brison doubled Goa’s advantage with a deft chip from outside the box after Gurpreet was robbed off the ball by Sadiku inside the BFC penalty area. Drazic netted Goa’s third in stoppage-time after latching onto Iker Guarrotxena’s chip.

The result: FC Goa 3 (Sadiku 63, Brison 72, Drazic 90+3) bt Bengaluru FC 0.

Published - November 03, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Related Topics

soccer / national championship / sport / sports event / Bangalore / Goa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.