ISL: four foreigners rule approved for 2021-22 season

The Indian Super League on Monday approved the 3+1 foreign player regulation, bringing it down from the existing five to boost “increased participation” of local players.
The regulation will become part of the competition guidelines from the eighth season in 2021-22.
The decision was taken during a Football Sports Development Ltd. (FSDL) meeting and is being communicated to the stakeholders, including clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Behind closed doors
Meanwhile, the seventh edition is set to be held behind closed doors from November to March and it is likely to be restricted to two states with Goa and Kerala emerging as frontrunners.
“The league will be held behind closed doors for sure and the dates are from November to March.
“Kerala, Goa, West Bengal and Northeast were discussed as the likely states but Goa and Kerala can be said as the frontrunners at this point of time,” said a source close to the ISL.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath