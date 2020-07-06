ISL: four foreigners rule approved for 2021-22 season

The Indian Super League on Monday approved the 3+1 foreign player regulation, bringing it down from the existing five to boost “increased participation” of local players.

The regulation will become part of the competition guidelines from the eighth season in 2021-22.

The decision was taken during a Football Sports Development Ltd. (FSDL) meeting and is being communicated to the stakeholders, including clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Behind closed doors

Meanwhile, the seventh edition is set to be held behind closed doors from November to March and it is likely to be restricted to two states with Goa and Kerala emerging as frontrunners.

“The league will be held behind closed doors for sure and the dates are from November to March.

“Kerala, Goa, West Bengal and Northeast were discussed as the likely states but Goa and Kerala can be said as the frontrunners at this point of time,” said a source close to the ISL.