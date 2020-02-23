ISL final in Margao on March 14

23 February 2020 17:57 IST

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced Goa as the host venue for the Indian Super League (ISL) season six final. The title clash will be played at the Nehru Stadium, Margao, on March 14.

Goa had last hosted the league final in 2015 between Chennaiyin FC, coached by Marco Materazi, and FC Goa, coached by Zico, at the Nehru Stadium.

FSDL Founding-Chairperson, Nita Ambani, said: “Goa deserves to host the ISL final. There is no denying that the state loves its football and we would like to bring the most crucial football event to the city.”

Advertising

Advertising

FC Goa, the host team, is the league topper this season and assured of a place the AFC Champions League group stage.

From the 2019-2020 season onwards, the ISL winner team will be eligible to play the AFC Cup qualifiers. In case the final winner and league winner is the same, then the league runner-up will get AFC Cup qualifier berth.

Nita added: “It has been such a joy to watch FC Goa this season. A fantastic team and the most consistent club in ISL over last six seasons. Congratulations to captain Mandar (Desai), lead goalscorer Coro (Ferran Corominas) and entire squad, coaching staff and management for winning the first-ever ISL League Shield.”